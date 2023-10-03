Himanta Biswa Sarma orders socio-economic assessment of indigenous Muslim communities in Assam

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Assam government on Tuesday (October 3) announced to conduct a socio-economic survey of the five indigenous Muslim communities of the state aiming to take measures for their upliftment.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting with officials at the state secretariat in connection with the matter and directed them to carry out the assessment, Chief Minister’s Office said.

"In a meeting held at Janata Bhawan, HCM Dr @himantabiswa directed the officials concerned to carry out a socio-economic assessment of Assam's Indigenous Muslim communities (Goria, Moria, Deshi, Syed & Jolha)," the CMO posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“This findings of which will guide the Government to take suitable measures aimed at the comprehensive socio-political and educational upliftment of the State’s indigenous minorities,” it added.

Bihar government's caste survey

The government’s announcement comes a day after the Bihar government on Monday released the caste census in the state, with months to go before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The data revealed that the OBCs and EBCs constitute 63 per cent of the state's total population.

According to the data, the Extremely Backward Classes constitute the largest social segment (36 per cent) followed by the Other Backward Classes (27.13 per cent). Scheduled Castes (SCs) accounted for 19.65 per cent and the Scheduled Tribes (STs) 1.68 per cent. The general (unreserved) category comprise 15.52 per cent of the total population in the state.

ALSO READ | Bihar caste survey: What are its findings and how will it impact poll outcome in 2024? EXPLAINED

ALSO READ | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar calls all-party meet today to discuss caste census results

Latest India News