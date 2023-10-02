Bihar CM Nitish Kumar calls all-party meet tomorrow to discuss caste census results

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called for an all-party meeting on Tuesday to share the details of the details of the caste census report, which was released earlier today (October 2). As per the reports, the meeting will include representatives from nine political parties, and there will be a comprehensive discussion on the report.

Kumar said that the government will take all the necessary steps after taking everyone's suggestions in the meeting. "After doing everything, the result came out. We have taken the financial condition of every family. Tomorrow, in the all-party meeting, we will keep everything in front of everyone. The government will take all the necessary steps after taking everyone's suggestions in the meeting," the Bihar Chief Minister told reporters as quoted by news agency ANI.

Nitish Kumar on caste census report

Earlier in the day, Nitish Kumar congratulated the entire team engaged in the work of caste-based enumeration, stating that the survey not only revealed the castes but also gave information about the economic condition of everyone.

"What we have done for Bihar and the people of Bihar, no one has been able to do it till date. He said that the caste census should have been done long ago, but it was not done till now. Now the figures are in front of us and the Bihar government will work for the development and progress of all castes," said Bihar CM. He said that many people tried to stop this census, but they could not succeed.

BJP attacks Nitish government

Meanwhile, the Opposition BJP in Bihar has voiced dissatisfaction with the caste survey conducted by the Nitish Kumar government, stressing that it did not give an idea of the "changed social and economic realities" over the years.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh has criticized the Bihar government for this report. He stated that the report of the Nitish government is spreading confusion among the common people and will escalate hatred among the people. He suggested that instead of this report, Nitish Kumar should present his "report card" to the public. He should inform the public about how many people he and his ally Lalu Prasad Yadav have provided jobs to and how many employment opportunities they have created.

State BJP president Samrat Choudhary emphasised that his party had "given its consent" for the exercise and would make an assessment of the findings which have now been made public. "The BJP will give a statement on the findings after studying the same. However, we wish the survey had studied the social and economic conditions of different castes and placed these on record. We need to take into account the changed social and economic realities," Chaudhary told reporters in Patna.

Bihar caste census report

The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government on Monday released the findings of its much-awaited caste survey, which revealed that OBCs and EBCs constitute a whopping 63 per cent of the state’s total population.

The state’s total population stood at a little over 13.07 crore, out of which, 27.13 per cent of Bihar's total population is from Backward classes, 36.01 per cent is from Extremely Backward Classes and 15.52 per cent is from the General category. The report also indicated that 19 per cent of the population is from Scheduled Castes.

The survey also stated that Yadavs, the OBC group to which Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav belongs, was the largest in terms of population, accounting for 14.27 per cent of the total.

Also Read: Bihar releases caste survey report, OBCs and EBCs account for THIS much of total state population | CHECK

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi lauds Bihar's caste census, says 'greater population, greater rights'