Bihar releases caste survey report, OBCs and EBCs account for 63% of total state population

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar government releases data of caste-based survey

In a significant development, the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government on Monday released the findings of its much-awaited caste survey, which revealed that OBCs and EBCs constitute a whopping 63 per cent of the state’s total population. The state’s total population stood at a little over 13.07 crore, out of which, 27.13 per cent of Bihar's total population is from Backward classes, 36.01 per cent is from Extremely Backward Classes and 15.52 per cent is from the General category. The report also indicated that 19 per cent of the population is from Scheduled Castes.

The survey also stated that Yadavs, the OBC group to which Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav belongs, was the largest in terms of population, accounting for 14.27 per cent of the total.

Notably, the survey was ordered last year after the Narendra Modi government at the Centre made it clear that it would not be able to undertake a headcount of castes other than SCs and STs as part of the census.

Backward Class - 27.12 per cent Extremely Backward Class - 36.01 Unreserved - 15.52 per cent Brahmin - 3.65 per cent Kurmi - 2.87 per cent Bhumihar - 2.86 per cent Rajput - 3.45 per cent Yadav - 14.26 per cent

CM Kumar hails the team

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar hailed the team that engaged in the work of caste-based enumeration and said the data of the survey will help to make appropriate policies for the people from every section. His reaction came hours after a caste-based survey issued by the state government.

Taking to microblogging site X, he wrote, "Today, on the auspicious occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the data of caste-based survey conducted in Bihar has been published. Many congratulations to the entire team engaged in the work of caste-based enumeration. The proposal for caste-based enumeration was passed unanimously in the Legislature."

Lalu Yadav reacts

The Former CM of Bihar, Lalu Yadav also reacted over the caste-based survey and took a swipe at the Centre saying that despite many conspiracies of the BJP, the Bihar government released the caste-based survey.

"Today on Gandhi Jayanti, we all have become witnesses of this historic moment. Despite many conspiracies of BJP, legal hurdles, today Bihar government released the caste-based survey," said Lalu Yadav in a post.

"These figures will set an example for the country in making holistic plans for proper development and progress of the deprived, neglected and poor and in giving representation to marginalized groups in proportion to the population," Yadav added.