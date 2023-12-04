Himachal Pradesh: Six dead after vehicle fall into gorge in Shimla

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Six people lost their lives after vehicle fall into gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla

Shimla road accident: Around six people were killed and as many sustained injuries when their vehicle fell into a gorge near Sunni in Shimla district on Monday morning, police said. The mishap took place at Kararghat, about 35 km from here, when the driver of the ill-fated pickup truck- carrying labourers hailing from Jammu and Kashmir- lost control of the vehicle, police said.

The labourers were on their way to Mandi from Sunni, police said. Three labourers died on the spot and as many were declared dead by doctors when they were taken to a hospital, police said. Those injured are undergoing treatment at the Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital (IGMCH), police said.

Details of deceased:

The deceased were identified as Farid (24), Gulab (43), Sahbir (19), Talib (23), Gulzar (30), and Mustak (30), Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi told media. The injured included Ranjit, who was driving the vehicle, Aslam, Talib Hussain, Akash Kumar, Ajay Thakur, and Manjoor, police said.

A case has been registered and investigations are on, he added

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ:​ Foreign couple found dead in Himachal’s Manikaran, naked bodies bore cuts on neck, hand

Latest India News