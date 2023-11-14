Tuesday, November 14, 2023
     
Himachal Pradesh: State's oldest voter Ganga Devi passes away at 104, her nephew JP Nadda attends funeral

Ganga Devi breathed her last on November 13 at her home in Shastri Nagar in Kullu and her nephew JP Nadda and other family members reached Kullu, from where her body was taken to Bilaspur.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Shimla Updated on: November 14, 2023 12:57 IST
Himachal's oldest voter dies
Image Source : PTI BJP national president JP Nadda carries the mortal remains of his aunt Ganga Devi.

Ganga Devi, the oldest voter of Himachal Pradesh and aunt of BJP chief JP Nadda, passed away at her residence in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu on Monday. She was 104 years old. During the  2022 Himachal Pradesh assembly polls, Devi was also honoured by the Election Commission as the oldest voter of the state. 

According to the information, she breathed her last around 7 am at her home in Shastri Nagar in Kullu and her nephew Nadda and other family members reached Kullu, from where her body was taken to Bilaspur.

JP Nadda's father also paid tributes

The body of Ganga Devi was kept at the Sheetla temple in Bilaspur’s Ohar for people to pay their respects before cremation. NL Nadda, the younger brother of Ganga Devi and father of JP Nadda, also paid floral tributes to his elder sister. 

Her last rites were held at the Ohar cremation ground on the banks of the Sutlej river. J P Nadda and his younger son Harish Nadda lit the pyre.

Several state leaders joined funeral procession

Earlier, a large number of people, including the Leader of the Opposition in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Jai Ram Thakur, state BJP chief Rajeev Bindal, MP Sikander Kumar and several other BJP leaders, joined the funeral procession.

Former chief ministers Shanta Kumar and P K Dhumal, BJP national vice president Saudan Singh, state party incharge Avinash Rai Khanna and co-incharge Sanjay Tandon, have conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family, party media in-charge Karan Nanda said.

(With PTI inputs)

