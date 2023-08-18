Himachal Pradesh declared as 'natural calamity affected area' by state government

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in different parts of Himachal Pradesh

The government of Himachal Pradesh has declared the entire state as a 'natural calamity affected area' on Friday due to the massive damaged caused by incessant rainfall causing floods, landslides and cloudbursts..

Heavy rains have lashed the hill state since Sunday, triggering landslides in several districts, including Shimla and killing atleast 75.

Since the onset of the monsoon on June 24, 217 persons have died in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh and 11,301 houses have been partially or completely damaged, according to the state emergency operation centre.

