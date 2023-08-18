Himachal Pradesh weather: Helpline number, death count and total financial losses suffered till now

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) NDRF personnel carry out rescue, relief work following a landslide after heavy rains in Shimla

Himachal Pradesh weather: The teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Indian Air Force (IAF) continue their search and rescue operations at the landslide-affected Summer Hill area of Himachal Pradesh's Shimla. Earlier, NDRF said that a total of 13 bodies, among 21 people who went missing after a massive landslide, have been recovered.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu appealed to the people of state to stay home amid the possibility of heavy rains in the state. He announced a helpline number -1100 for the welfare of common people.

He urged people to unitedly face the difficulty and stay in their homes as there is a high possibility of heavy rains.

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to declare the massive damage caused by heavy rains as a state 'calamity', Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said. He said a notification in this regard would be issued today (August 18). The state is also waiting a response from the Centre to declare the disaster in Himachal Pradesh as a national calamity.

Death count:

The death toll in rain-battered Himachal Pradesh rose to 74 today with more bodies being recovered, as Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu termed rebuilding the damaged infrastructure a mountain-like challenge.

Centre provides helping hand to HP:

Talking to media, the chief minister said rescue operations are going on in full swing and the state government is making efforts to help the affected families especially those whose houses have been damaged in the flash floods and landslides with its own resources.

"Central teams have inspected the affected areas for loss assessment and we need timely help from the Centre," Sukhu said, adding the state has suffered an estimated loss of Rs 10,000 crore.

Public Works Minister in Himachal Pradesh, Vikramaditya Singh, on Thursday (August 17), informed that the Central Government has approved Rs 2643.01 crores for the upgradation of 254 roads in rural areas for the year 2023-24 under Batch-1 of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-III).

The Minister has expressed gratitude to the Central Government and especially to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh and also thanked the Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for constantly raising the issues of state interests before the Centre

Chhattisgarh CM aid to HP:

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel announces financial assistance of Rs 11 crores to torrential rains ravaged Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier, in July CM Sukhu announced three helpline numbers- 1100, 1070 and 1077 for the help of people who are in difficulty and need assistance. The Chief Minister said he is available round-the-clock in the service of people and they can also reach him over the phone.

He urged MLAs to stay in their constituencies to assist people in case of any difficulty and help them in compensation of any losses. The Chief Minister said that the government is making all efforts to help people who are stuck due to heavy rains.

Shimla-Kalka railway line affected:

The Unesco world heritage Shimla-Kalka railway line was also damaged near Summer Hill after a landslide swept away a 50-metre bridge, leaving a portion of the track hanging. The heritage track has suffered damage at five to six places with the most affected stretch being between Shimla and Shoghi.

Image Source : PTI (FILE)A portion of Kalka-Shimla railway track washed away due to heavy rains near Shimla

Several roads were blocked for vehicular traffic while transformers and water supply schemes were disrupted in over 12 districts in the state.

Losses suffered so far in HP:

According to the state emergency operation centre, the state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 7,171 crore since the onset of monsoon on June 24. A total of over 170 incidents of cloudburst and landslides have been reported in the state this monsoon season and about 9,600 houses damaged.

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ: Himachal-Uttarakhand weather LIVE updates: IAF rescues over 780 people in HP, search operations on

ALSO READ: Himachal-Uttarakhand weather: Landslides hit Jakhan village, search operations underway

Latest India News