Himachal-Uttarakhand weather LIVE updates: Over 80 die amid heavy rainfall, rescue operation underway

Himachal Pradesh-Uttarakhand weather LIVE updates: At least 81 people have been killed in rain-related incidents in the last few days in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Onkar Chand Sharma, Principal Secretary, Disaster Management, said that due to the incessant rainfall from August 13-15, a total of 71 people have died and that so far in HP, a monetary loss of around Rs 7,500 crore has been reported in this year's monsoon season. Meanwhile, very heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand this monsoon triggered landslides, cloudbursts and flash floods in several places of hilly state.