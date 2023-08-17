Thursday, August 17, 2023
     
  4. Himachal-Uttarakhand weather LIVE updates: Over 80 die amid heavy rainfall, rescue operation underway
Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Shimla Updated on: August 17, 2023 7:26 IST
Image Source : PTI Rescue workers remove debris during search operation for survivors after a landslide following torrential rain in Shimla

Himachal Pradesh-Uttarakhand weather LIVE updates: At least 81 people have been killed in rain-related incidents in the last few days in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Onkar Chand Sharma, Principal Secretary, Disaster Management, said that due to the incessant rainfall from August 13-15, a total of 71 people have died and that so far in HP, a monetary loss of around Rs 7,500 crore has been reported in this year's monsoon season. Meanwhile, very heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand this monsoon triggered landslides, cloudbursts and flash floods in several places of hilly state. 

  • Aug 17, 2023 7:22 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    800 people were rescued, says Deputy Commissioner, Kangra, Nipun Jindal

    Deputy Commissioner, Kangra Nipun Jindal speaks on the relief & rescue operation underway in Fatehpur Sub Division, says, "800 people were rescued on August 15...Rescue is underway with the help of NDRF, the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force. All necessary arrangements have been done for the rescued people. Relief camps have also been established" (16.08)

     

  • Aug 17, 2023 7:21 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Uttarakhand: 243 pilgrims evacuated from trek route to Madmaheshwar Temple

    Rescuers have safely evacuated 243 pilgrims who were stranded since Monday on the trek route to Madmaheshwar temple in rain-hit Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district following a bridge collapse. The shrine which is part of the Panch Kedar group of temples in Uttarakhand is located at an altitude of 11,473 ft. State Disaster Response Fund personnel were pressed into service and 190 pilgrims were airlifted by a helicopter on Wednesday, while 53 were evacuated on Tuesday through the rope river crossing method, the state disaster control room here said on Wednesday evening. Around 290 pilgrims were stranded on the route on Monday when a bridge at Bantoli in Gaundar village broke down following heavy downpour. Incessant rains have been lashing various parts of the hill state causing landslides that demolished buildings and flooding rivers and streams whose swirling waters swept away people in separate incidents.

     

     

  • Aug 17, 2023 7:13 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    960 rescued, over 10,000 taken to safer locations in rain-hit Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab: NDRF

    More than 960 people have been rescued while over 10,000 have been shifted to safer places in regions of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab battered by heavy rains and flash floods, the NDRF said on Wednesday. A total of 29 teams of the federal contingency force have been earmarked for undertaking relief and rescue operations in these states out of which 14 are actively deployed while the rest are on standby. Due to excessive rainfall in the last few days, flash floods hit Kangra, Shimla and Mandi districts of Himachal Pradesh and Rupnagar district of Punjab, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said in a statement. Several houses have been damaged and a number of people are stranded at various places, it said. So far, NDRF has rescued more than 960 victims and shifted 10,363 personnel to safer places in these states, it said in an update issued at 7:00 pm. The central force apart from state disaster response units, army, air force, police and local authorities are undertaking rescue operations in the affected areas.

  • Aug 17, 2023 7:07 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Uttarakhand: Fatalities rise to 10 with recovery of four bodies from landslide-hit Lakshman Jhula resort

    Rescuers have pulled out another four bodies, including those of a couple and their son, from the debris at a resort in Uttarakhand's Lakshman Jhula that was hit by a landslide following heavy rain on Monday. Two bodies were retrieved late on Tuesday and two others on Wednesday, the SSP Office in Pauri said. They victims have been identified as 39-year-old Kamal Verma, his wife Nisha (37) and their son Nirmit (11). The other body has been identified as that of Nishant Verma (18), son of one Ravi Verma.

  • Aug 17, 2023 7:01 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Uttarakhand rains: Chopper pressed into service to rescue stranded pilgrims en route to Madmaheshwar

    Around 70 pilgrims stranded on the trek route to Madmaheshwar temple in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district were safely evacuated on Wednesday with the help of a helicopter and SDRF personnel, while efforts were underway to rescue over 80 devotees still stuck at the spot, officials said. More than 200 pilgrims got stranded on the route on Monday when a bridge at Bantoli in Gaundar village broke down following heavy rains. While 52 of them were rescued with the help of ropes by SDRF personnel by Tuesday evening, 70 more were rescued on Wednesday morning in a helicopter, he said.

