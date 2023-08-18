Himachal-Uttarakhand weather LIVE updates: IAF rescues over 780 people in HP, search operations continue

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) A landslip affected area where several buildings were damaged after heavy rains at Krishan Nagar ward in Shimla

Himachal-Uttarakhand weather LIVE updates: Choppers belonging to the Western Air Command carried out over 50 sorties over the last 48 hours, rescuing over 780 citizens in the flood-affected areas of Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh, Indian Air Force officials informed. Speaking on the ongoing relief and rescue operations in Fatehpur sub-division of Kangra district, Deputy Commissioner, Kangra, Nipun Jindal, told media, "A total of 800 trapped civilians were rescued on August 15. Further rescue operations are underway with the help of NDRF, the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force. All necessary arrangements have been made for those rescued so far. Relief camps have also been set up for them."

