Friday, August 18, 2023
     
  Himachal-Uttarakhand weather LIVE updates: IAF rescues over 780 people in HP, search operations continue
Himachal-Uttarakhand weather LIVE updates: Himachal Pradesh CM, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while presiding over a high-level meeting, directed the concerned departments to take appropriate steps to increase the number of Automatic Weather Stations.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Shimla Updated on: August 18, 2023 7:39 IST
Himachal Uttarakhand weather, shimla house collapse, Uttarakhand weather update, Uttarakhand rains,
Image Source : PTI (FILE) A landslip affected area where several buildings were damaged after heavy rains at Krishan Nagar ward in Shimla

Himachal-Uttarakhand weather LIVE updates: Choppers belonging to the Western Air Command carried out over 50 sorties over the last 48 hours, rescuing over 780 citizens in the flood-affected areas of Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh, Indian Air Force officials informed. Speaking on the ongoing relief and rescue operations in Fatehpur sub-division of Kangra district, Deputy Commissioner, Kangra, Nipun Jindal, told media, "A total of 800 trapped civilians were rescued on August 15. Further rescue operations are underway with the help of NDRF, the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force. All necessary arrangements have been made for those rescued so far. Relief camps have also been set up for them."

Live updates :Himachal Pradesh-Uttarakhand weather

  • Aug 18, 2023 7:36 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    IAF helicopters rescued over 220 citizens from flood-affected Kangra of Himachal Pradesh.

     

  • Aug 18, 2023 6:57 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Himachal Pradesh: NDRF teams continue search, rescue operations at the landslide-affected area of Shimla

     

  • Aug 18, 2023 6:52 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Himachal CM Sukhu directs for setting up more automatic weather stations, observatory

    Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while presiding over a high-level meeting, directed the concerned departments to take appropriate steps to increase the number of Automatic Weather Stations. CM Sukhu also stressed on setting up a weather observatory centre in the state. More AWS in the state will help in obtaining real-time data related to weather forecasts, which would further help in taking apposite measures, well within time, an offical statement from Himachal Government said on Thursday.

     

     

  • Aug 18, 2023 6:50 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Uttarakhand landslide: SDRF commandant inspects relief operations in Jakhan village

    State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Commandant Manikant Mishra on Thursday inspected the rescue and relief operations in Jakhan village which was hit by a landslide on Wednesday. Commandant Mishra issued guidelines to the deployed teams for carrying out relief and rescue operations at the earliest.

     

  • Aug 18, 2023 6:49 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    'Focus on providing relief, no time for politics': Anurag Thakur on Himachal CM's remarks

    Union Minister Anurag Thakur while referring to the damage caused by heavy rains and landslides in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday said that the parties especially Congress should stop doing politics and focus on providing relief in this hour of crisis. He said that he will visit Himachal on August 20-21 and meet the affected people there.

     

  • Aug 18, 2023 6:49 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Monsoon is on the higher side this time: IMD

    "The state witnessed scattered rainfall in the last 24 hours. Monsoon is on the higher side this time. If we see the data, there is 43 per cent excess rainfall since June 1 in Himachal Pradesh. Scattered rainfall will occur in the next 4-5 days. There will be controlled rainfall in the state till August 25," said Surender Paul, IMD Scientist. 

     

