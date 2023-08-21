Himachal Pradesh rain fury: Yellow alert in THESE districts for August 21, 22 | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Himachal Pradesh rain fury

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: Various districts in Himachal Pradesh are expected to receive heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning on August 21 and 22. The local Meteorological Department earlier on Friday issued a yellow alert in 10 districts of the state. In a major development, the Himachal Pradesh government declared the heavy rains a state emergency. Moreover, the Centre has approved to release of Rs 200 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund in an effort to provide advance assistance to Himachal Pradesh as the state continues to battle.

Financial aid to Himachal Pradesh

A spokesperson of the Union Home Ministry said the Centre had earlier approved the advance release of Rs 360.80 crore from the central share of the State Disaster Response Fund in two instalments on July 10 and 17. The Central government also released Rs 189.27 crore of the state's past dues from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) on August 7, the spokesperson said.

The home ministry has approved the release of Rs 200 crore, as an advance from the National Disaster Response Fund to the government of Himachal Pradesh to help them undertake relief measures for affected people during the ongoing monsoon season, a spokesperson said. The central government is monitoring the situation in Himachal Pradesh round the clock and providing necessary logistics and financial help to the state government to deal with the situation efficiently.

If a house is damaged...: CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said, "According to the relief manual of the Central Govt, if a house is damaged then Rs 5,000 is received and if a road is damaged (1km) then Rs 1, 25,000 is received.

He further said, "I have demanded a change in the relief manual of the Central Govt. BJP National President JP Nadda has talked about a special package. Let us see by when we receive it."

ALSO READ | Himachal rains: Ten people, including five forest officers rescued after being stuck in dam

ALSO READ | Himachal Pradesh: Centre approves Rs 200 crore assistance; Nadda, Sukhu speak on special relief pack

Latest India News