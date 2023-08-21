Himachal rains: Ten people, including five forest officers rescued after being stuck in Kol Dam reservoir

Follow us on Image Source : DISTRICT ADMINISTRATION, MANDI People rescued from Dam

Himachal rains: Operations were conducted to rescue ten people, including five employees of the forest department, who were trapped at the Kol Dam Hydel Project in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. It was immediately not known how the incident took place. According to District Administration of Mandi district, ten people who were stuck in a boat at Kol Dam reservoir due to a rise in water level were rescued around 3 am in the morning.

"The situation is not life-threatening and the trapped people would be rescued soon," Mandi Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary said. "The rescue operation has been started by the NDRF in coordination with the local administration and residents," Chaudhary told PTI on Sunday night.

A team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rushed to the spot soon after the administration received information from the locals about the incident.

According to the officials, five of those stuck at the site are employees of the forest department -- Bhadur Singh, Bhupesh Thakur, Roop singh, Babu Ram and Angad Kumar. The other five are local people who were identified as Nain Singh, Dagu Ram, Hem Raj, Bhudhi Singh and Dharmendra, they added.

The rescue operation is being carried out with the help of a steamer, the officials said.

