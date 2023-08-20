Follow us on Image Source : AP MHA approves Rs 200 crore assistance to flood-hit Himachal Pradesh

The Centre approved to release of Rs 200 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund in an effort to provide advance assistance to Himachal Pradesh as the state continues to battle

A spokesperson of the Union Home Ministry said the Centre had earlier approved the advance release of Rs 360.80 crore from the central share of the State Disaster Response Fund in two instalments on July 10 and 17. The Central government also released Rs 189.27 crore of the state's past dues from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) on August 7, the spokesperson said.

The home ministry has approved the release of Rs 200 crore, as an advance from the National Disaster Response Fund to the government of Himachal Pradesh to help them undertake relief measures for affected people during the ongoing monsoon season, a spokesperson said. The central government is monitoring the situation in Himachal Pradesh round the clock and providing necessary logistics and financial help to the state government to deal with the situation efficiently.

If a house is damaged...: CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said, "According to the relief manual of the Central Govt, if a house is damaged then Rs 5,000 is received and if a road is damaged (1km) then Rs 1, 25,000 is received.

He further said, "I have demanded a change in the relief manual of the Central Govt. BJP National President JP Nadda has talked about a special package. Let us see by when we receive it."

Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda visited Himachal Pradesh in order to take stock of the devastation caused by heavy rains and floods in the state.

Sixteen bodies have been recovered now in the Summer Hill incident and further operations are underway to recover the four missing bodies. All 12 districts of Himachal Pradesh were hit by the rains, floods, landslides and cloudbursts this monsoon. The state was also hit by 25 landslides and one cloudburst in the last week, the data said.

ALSO READ | Himachal Pradesh weather: Death count in Shimla landslide rises to 17, three still missing

ALSO READ | Himachal Pradesh declared as 'natural calamity affected area' by state government

Latest India News