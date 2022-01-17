Monday, January 17, 2022
     
Himachal Pradesh: Landslide kills 3 in Sirmaur district

According to State Emergency Operation Centre, the incident took place on a highway near Menus road.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Shimla Published on: January 17, 2022 17:35 IST
himachal pradesh landslide
Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE

Himachal Pradesh: Landslide kills 3 in Sirmaur district

At least 3 people were killed in a landslide incident that took place in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district on Monday. According to State Emergency Operation Centre, the incident took place on a highway near Menus road.

Further details awaited. 

 

