Himachal: 4 dead, one injured as car falls into gorge in Shimla

Himachal Pradesh accident: 5 persons were killed and one got injured in a road accident in Rampur, Shimla on Wednesday morning. Police officials said a car carrying 5 people fell into a deep gorge.

Police personnel with the support of locals reached the spot where the car was stuck and rescued the injured person. The bodies of 4 persons were sent for post-mortem.

"A car accident took place near Shalun Kaichi on Bhadrash-Rohru link road in Shimla's Rampur police station area. We were informed about the car accident in the morning. Police reached the spot. There were 5 people in the vehicle out of which 4 people have died and an injured girl has been admitted to the hospital," said Jaidev Singh, Sub-Inspector, Rampur Police Station.

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh's Mandi witnessed flash floods two days ago triggering floods-like situation and several landslide incidents which caused roadblocks on national highways. State traffic police urged travellers to be extra caution while driving during rains in the hilly areas.

