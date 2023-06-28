Mumbai: 75-year-old man dead, one injured in hit-and-run case in Mulund area

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mumbai: Old man dead, one injured in hit-and-run case in Mulund

Mulund hit and run case: A 75-year-old man died in a hit-and-run case in the Mulund area of Mumbai. A man on a two-wheeler was also injured in the incident. A speedy car hit Tukaram Sawant while he was walking on the road and passed away on the spot. While the injured man was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The car owner absconded from the spot immediately. Mulund Police has filed a case in IPC sections 279, 304(A), 337, 338, and also under the motor vehicle act.

More details are awaited in this regard.

