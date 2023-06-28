Wednesday, June 28, 2023
     
Mumbai: 75-year-old man dead, one injured in hit-and-run case in Mulund area

Mulund hit and run case: A speedy car hit 75-year-old Tukaram Sawant while he was walking on the road and passed away on spot. While the injured man was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Reported By : Suraj Ojha Edited By : Sheenu Sharma
Mumbai
Updated on: June 28, 2023 10:37 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Mumbai: Old man dead, one injured in hit-and-run case in Mulund

Mulund hit and run case: A 75-year-old man died in a hit-and-run case in the Mulund area of Mumbai. A man on a two-wheeler was also injured in the incident.  A speedy car hit Tukaram Sawant while he was walking on the road and passed away on the spot. While the injured man was admitted to the hospital for treatment. 

The car owner absconded from the spot immediately. Mulund Police has filed a case in IPC sections 279, 304(A), 337, 338, and also under the motor vehicle act.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

