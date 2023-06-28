Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mumbai: Man brings goats ahead of Eid-Al-Adha in high-rise society, residents chant Hanuman Chalisa in protest

Mumbai news: In a bizarre incident, a man living in Mumbai's JP North high-rise society brought two male goats inside the building allegedly for sacrifice ahead of the Eid-Al-Adha festival. This action created panic among residents of the Mira Road society. They gathered together and started chanting 'Hanuman Chalisa' and raised slogans of 'Jai Shree Ram'.

As per the initial reports, the man brought goats inside the society by lift for sacrifice purposes ahead of Bakrid.

The man who brought goats into the society was identified as Mohsin Khan. While talking to the media he said, "If I have done anything wrong or if this act is unethical then people are free to file a case against me at the police station. Decisions should be made in AGM for such acts."

Bajrang Dal members also joined the protestors and raised slogans with them. Police reached the spot immediately and used force to disperse the crowd.

People of one community alleged that police supported the other community in the entire matter and used lathi charge against them.

