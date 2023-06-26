Eid-ul-Azha: Jamiat urges Muslims to follow guidelines while offering sacrifice

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Eid ul-Azha: Jamiat urges Muslims to follow guidelines

Eid ul-Azha: In view of the Eid ul-Azha, the festival which will be celebrated on June 29, Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Monday (June 26) urged the people of the community to strictly adhere to the guidelines laid down by the government while offering sacrifice and also appealed them not to share the pictures of the slaughtered animals on social media.

The festival of Bakrid is celebrated on the 10th day after the sighting of the moon. Earlier on last Monday (June 19), the moon of Bakrid was sighted in many states of the country including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. The Muslim organisations had then announced that Bakrid will be celebrated on June 29.

Muslim organisation's appeals

Jamiat Ulam-e-Hind chief Maulana Arshad Madani has issued a statement saying that it is necessary that Muslims take precautions while offering the sacrifice of animals.

"Also, don't share pictures of slaughtered animals on social media," the statement said.

He appealed to the Muslims to strictly follow the government rules during the sacrifice and not to offer the sacrifice of banned animals. He urged them to take the administration into confidence if anyone attempts to stop a legitimate sacrifice.

Take care of cleanliness

Madani further said that in view of Bakrid, special attention should be paid to cleanliness.

"Do not throw the waste of animal bodies on the road, drains or streets. They should be buried in such a way that no foul smell spreads," the statement said. The Jamiat chief asserted that every possible effort should be made so that no one gets hurt by the actions of Muslims.

"If instigated by communal elements in any way, inform the police in this situation," it added.

The festival of Bakrid will be celebrated on June 29. The Delhi government has issued guidelines in view of the festival.

Muslims across the globe offer a sacrifice of animals as permitted by law in their respective countries as a symbol of the willingness and obedience to God that Prophet Ibraham showed in offering his son Ismael as sacrifice.

