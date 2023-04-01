Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY (REPRESENTATIONAL). 'Attack on family system', says Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind on 'same-sex marriage' in India.

Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind on same sex marriage in India: Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind filed an intervening application in the Supreme Court today (April 1), in a matter pertaining to the legal recognition of same-sex marriage in India.

In its application, Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind asserted that the concept of same-sex marriage will attack the family system. It further stated that among Muslims, marriage is a sacred contract leading to the union of a biological man and a biological woman.

What Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind said on the matter:

“Invoking the principle of constitutional morality to justify same-sex marriage based on the fact that in some parts of the world, this practice is legal, can be very harmful to the social order of the other part,” the statement by the socio-religious organisation of Indian Muslims read.

Former high courts judges on same-sex marriage:

Earlier, a group of former judges of high courts had also issued an open letter on Wednesday (March 29), saying the legalisation of same-sex marriage in India will have a devastating impact on society at large.

“We are a group of former Judges, the conscientious and concerned citizens of India, having been exasperated and agonised over the continuous onslaught against the basic tenets of Bharatiya marriage traditions and family system by vested interest groups, write to you to draw your kind attention towards one such issue- legalisation of same-sex marriage,” it read.

ALSO READ: 'Legalising 'same-sex marriage' in India will have devastating...', say Former HC judges | READ

The letter also said that the issue has gained momentum in the recent past after being referred to a Constitution Bench and is being considered by the Supreme Court.

“The people of the nation, hailing from various strata of society across regional and religious lines, are deeply shocked by this western-tinted outlook that is being superimposed on Bharatiya society and culture to weaken the family system,” the letter read.

The group of former judges also opined that legal recognition of same-sex marriage will hit the root of the family system leading to a devastating impact on society at large.

Latest India News