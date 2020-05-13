Image Source : AP Haryana to start special bus services on selected routes from May 15

The Haryana government on Wednesday decided to start special bus services on selected routes from May 15, to facilitate people stranded within the state due to lockdown. Giving details about the same, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the buses will ply only in Haryana and will not function in areas severely affected with COVID19.

Haryana Govt has decided to start special bus services on selected routes from May 15, to facilitate people stranded within the state due to lockdown.Buses will ply only in Haryana but the special bus service will not be started in areas severely affected with COVID19: Haryana CM pic.twitter.com/dg08sIwwR0 — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2020

Khattar announced that public transport will resume in the state on an "experimental basis" from Friday, with a limited number of buses plying on select routes.

He also said as the Centre has now revised guidelines pertaining to activities in red, green and orange zone, the state government will formulate district-specific policy to boost economic activities.

"We will run a few buses on Panchkula, Ambala, Sirsa, Mahendragarh, Narnaul routes," he told a press conference through video conferencing on Wednesday evening.

On the revised lockdown guidelines pertaining to zones, he said, “Earlier, a district could not be declared green zone until it registers zero case for 21 days.

Now, we will have to go ahead taking into account what is the situation in a particular district.

“We have resumed many activities in all the 16 districts (which have reported comparatively lower number of cases) and 24 lakh passes have been issued to people engaged in industrial and other services,” he said.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage