Image Source : PTI/FILE Haryana passes Constitutional Amendment to extend reservations

he Haryana Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a motion to ratify the 126th Constitutional Amendment to extend reservations for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Punjab for another 10 years. Moving a motion in the House, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said now the Rajya Sabha secretariat "is to be apprised with the ratification" made in this regard.

After passing the ratification, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta adjourned the Vidhan Sabha sine-die.

Earlier in his customary address, Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya said the special session was convened to ratify the amendments to the Constitution.

