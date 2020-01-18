Haryana to deploy 1,652 home guards for doctors' security

Image Source : PTI The Home Minister of Haryana Anil Vij on Friday announced that the administration has decided to deploy 1,652 home guards for the security of medical practitioners and of all primary health centers, community health centers, and district hospitals.

In the wake of rising incidents of scuffles between patients' families and doctors at hospitals in Haryana, the state government decided to stringent steps for the security of the doctors. The Home Minister of Haryana Anil Vij on Friday announced that the administration has decided to deploy 1,652 home guards for the security of medical practitioners and of all primary health centers, community health centers, and district hospitals.

The Home Minister said that the state government will not compromise on the security of their doctors working at various hospitals in the state.

The government had already ordered to install additional CCTV cameras in the hospitals for better surveillance against any type of crimes and not only violence on the doctors.

Vij expressed his concern over growing cases of misbehaviour or attack on doctors due to various reasons even though the medical profession is considered a noble one.

Earlier, the private security personnel were deployed at Government hospitals through outsourcing for the security of the doctors. But now the state government took a serious note of increasing such incidents and decided to replace private security guards with home guards.

Vij shared that in 92 home guards will be deployed in health centers of Ambala district, while in Bhiwani, 120 home guards will be deployed. In Charkhi Dadri 44, Faridabad 60, Fatehabad 66, Gurugram 104, Hisar 137, Jajjhar 100, Jind 98, Kaithal 68, Karnal 67, Kurukshetra 48, Nuh 43, Narnaul 62, Palwal 52, Panchkula 51, Panipat 56, Rewari 52, Rohtak 65, Sirsa 87, Sonipat 94 and Yamuna Nagar to get 66 home guards in their health centers.

ALSO READ | Ahmedabad doctor abducted, assaulted by 7 men after woman dies following delivery

ALSO READ | Doctors of Mumbai's Nair Hospital protest after kin of died patient attacks two of them