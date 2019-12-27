Ahmedabad doctor abducted, assaulted by 7 men after woman dies following delivery

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Ahmedabad doctor abducted, assaulted by 7 men

A group of seven men allegedly abducted and assaulted a 35-year-old doctor of a private hospital after one of their family members died after delivering a baby on Wednesday night. The incident was reported from Navkar Hospital near Shreyas overbridge in Ahmedabad, where the doctor, identified as Dr Kalpesh Nakum, an anesthesiologist was attending to the lady patient -Ruksar Pathan.

According to the details by the FIR lodged in the case, Ruksar Pathan passed away after delivering a baby at the hospital. The doctor, in his statement, said a group of five to seven men first assaulted him and then took him to a deserted place near Danilimda where they forced him to “confess” his negligence during the operation.

“…As part of my practice, I injected anesthesia to the spinal cord of the patient after which the main surgeon started the operation. The woman gave birth to a baby girl but after the operation, she started bleeding excessively. A 108 ambulance was called and she was taken to VS hospital. I decided to stay back at Navkari Hospital to do some paperwork. Around 9 pm, I noticed a commotion at the hospital reception desk and saw three unknown men creating a ruckus there,” said Nakum in his complaint.

“When they saw me, they started assaulting me and then dragged me to a car parked outside the hospital entrance gate. The men then took me to a deserted spot near Jamalpur bridge and told me that they are relatives of the woman who died after the surgery. They then forced me to confess that it was my negligence that caused her death."

They shot three videos of me confessing and later dropped me at Narol," the doctor said.

The police later filed a case of assault and kidnapping against unknown persons under IPC sections 323 and 365 respectively, based on the doctor's statement

“We have not arrested anyone in this matter yet. The doctor has said that seven persons claiming to be relatives of the deceased woman were part of it. They are yet to be identified,” said a police officer at Ellis Bridge station.

