June 3, 2026
Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Karnataka
  3. Karnataka CM swearing-in LIVE Updates: G Parameshwara takes oath as Deputy CM of Karnataka
 Live now

Karnataka CM swearing-in LIVE Updates: G Parameshwara takes oath as Deputy CM of Karnataka

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Updated:

Karnataka CM swearing-in LIVE: The new Congress government in Karnataka led by D K Shivakumar will have 14 ministers in the Cabinet, including his predecessor Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra.

G Parameshwara
G Parameshwara Image Source : ANI
Bengaluru:

Carrying a copy of the Constitution of India, DK Shivakumar, state Congress President, today (June 3) took oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office and secrecy at Lok Bhavan's Glass House in Bengaluru.

Several Senior Congress leaders attended the event, including Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, party president Mallikarjun Kharge, and Congress chief ministers, including VD Satheesan, A Revanth Reddy, and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The event was also attended by several religious leaders, students, pourakarmikas, farmers' representatives, Dalit leaders, and Kannada activists.

Along with Shivakumar, 13 MLAs, most of whom were ministers in the previous Siddaramaiah-led government, also took oath as ministers today. Among those who took oath as ministers on Wednesday are KJ George, G Parameshwara, Ramalinga Reddy, Krishna Byre Gowda, UT Khader, MB Patil, Satish Jarkiholi, Priyank Kharge, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, and Lakshmi Hebbalkar. In addition, either KH Muniyappa or his daughter, Roopakala Shashidhar.

Follow the threads for all the latest updates.

Live updates :Karnataka CM swearing-in

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 4:30 PM (IST)Jun 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    MB Patil takes oath as minister

    Mallanagouda Basanagouda Patil, or MB Patil, took oath as minister. Patil, is one of the most influential leaders in the Karnataka Congress and has served in key positions, including Water Resources Minister and Industries Minister. He was first elected as an MLA from the Babaleshwar Assembly constituency in Vijayapura district in 2008 and has retained the seat in four consecutive elections since then. Patil is regarded as one of the Congress party's most prominent Lingayat faces in Karnataka. He served as Water Resources Minister in the Congress government from 2013 to 2018 and has been the state's Minister for Large and Medium Industries in the Cabinet led by Siddaramaiah since 2023. He has also remained in the spotlight in state and national politics for advocating separate religious …

  • 4:27 PM (IST)Jun 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    KJ George takes oath as minister in Shivakumar's Cabinet

    KJ George took oath as minister in DK Shivakumar's Cabinet. George is one of the most experienced leaders in the Karnataka Congress and has played a key role in the state's politics and administration, serving as Home Minister, Bengaluru Development Minister, and Energy Minister. He was first elected as an MLA in 1985 from the Bharathinagar Assembly constituency in Bengaluru and retained it in 1989.  He has won the Sarvagnanagar seat multiple times in 2008, 2013, 2018, and 2023. Over the years, he has held several important portfolios, including Bengaluru Development and Home Affairs. Since 2023, he has been serving as Karnataka's Energy Minister.

  • 4:24 PM (IST)Jun 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    KH Muniyappa takes oath as minister

    KH Muniyappa took oath as minister in DK Shivakumar's Cabinet. Muniyappa is a senior Dalit leader in the Karnataka Congress and one of the party's most experienced politicians. He was first elected to the Lok Sabha from the Kolar constituency in 1991 and went on to win seven consecutive parliamentary elections, representing the seat from 1991 to 2019. During Congress-led governments at the Centre, he served as Minister of State for Railways and later as Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment. After winning the Karnataka Assembly election in 2023 from Devanahalli, he joined the Congress government in the state and has been serving as Minister for Food and Civil Supplies.

  • 4:21 PM (IST)Jun 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    G Parameshwara takes oath as Deputy CM of Karnataka

    G Parameshwara, who was the Home Minister in the outgoing Siddaramaiah cabinet, took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka. Parameshwara is one of the most influential Dalit leaders in the Karnataka Congress, with significant contributions to party organisation, governance, and social justice politics. He joined the Congress in 1989 and was appointed Joint Secretary of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) by Rajiv Gandhi. Elected multiple times as an MLA from the Madhugiri Assembly constituency (1989, 1999 and 2004) and the Koratagere Assembly constituency (2008, 2018 and 2023), he established himself as a prominent mass leader in the state. He served as KPCC president from 2010 to 2018, became Karnataka's Home Minister in 2015, and in 2018 made history as the state's first Dalit Deputy Chief Minister. Since 2023, he has been serving as Home Minister in the Cabinet led by Siddaramaiah.

  • 4:15 PM (IST)Jun 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    DK Shivakumar takes oath as Karnataka Chief Minister

    DK Shivakumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday, marking a major leadership transition in the state. He was carrying a copy of the Constitution while taking the oath. He took the oath of office and secrecy at a ceremony attended by senior Congress leaders, party workers, dignitaries, and supporters.

  • 4:14 PM (IST)Jun 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Police band played national anthem

    The police band played the national anthem during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Karnataka Cabinet.

  • 4:14 PM (IST)Jun 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    'Vande Mataram' recited at Shivakumar's swearing-in ceremony

    'Vande Mataram' recited at DK Shivakumar's swearing-in ceremony as Karnataka Chief Minister at Lok Bhavan.

     

  • 4:09 PM (IST)Jun 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Shivakumar greets Siddaramaiah on stage

    DK Shivakumar greeted Siddaramaiah on the stage at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru, moments ahead of taking oath as Karnataka Chief Minister.

  • 4:03 PM (IST)Jun 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Shivakumar’s wife and daughter attend swearing-in ceremony

    DK  Shivakumar’s wife, Usha Shivakumar, and daughter attend the swearing-in ceremony at Lok Bhavan.

     

  • 3:58 PM (IST)Jun 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    DK Shivakumar felicitated at Lok Bhavan

    DK Shivakumar felicitated at Lok Bhavan ahead of his oath-taking as Karnataka Chief Minister.

  • 3:50 PM (IST)Jun 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Congress leaders arrive at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru

    Congress leaders Priyank Kharge, Ramesh Chennithala, Pawan Khera, Veerappa Moily, and others arrive at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru as Karnataka Chief Minister-designate D.K. Shivakumar is set to take oath shortly.

  • 3:49 PM (IST)Jun 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Shivakumar takes blessings of seers

    Karnataka CM-designate DK Shivakumar takes blessings of seers who have arrived at  Lok Bhavan to attend his swearing-in ceremony. 

  • 3:47 PM (IST)Jun 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Sonia Gandhi greets Shivakumar over phone

    DK Shivakumar said top Congress leader Sonia Gandhi wished him over the phone, as he prepares to take over as chief minister. Shivakumar said he has assured Gandhi that he will take everyone along. "Sonia Gandhi spoke to me over the phone. She has a lot of trust in me since the beginning. She made me the party president (in the state). She wished me, and asked me to take everyone together. She has belief in me. I have assured that I will take everyone together," Shivakumar told reporters here.

  • 3:42 PM (IST)Jun 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Karnataka has lot of expectations from Shivakumar: Congress MLA Pradeep Eshwar

    On the swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka CM, Congress MLA Pradeep Eshwar said, "Today DK Shivakumar is taking over as the CM of Karnataka. Karnataka has a lot of expectations from him, we certainly hope that he will fulfil the aspirations of the people. We are thankful to the High Command and will obey its decisions. I'm an aspirant (Ministry), but there is no compulsion. It is upto the High Command to recognise."

  • 3:41 PM (IST)Jun 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Shivakumar arrive at Lok Bhavan

    Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and CM-designate DK Shivakumar arrive at Lok Bhavan. DK Shivakumar will take oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka shortly.

  • 3:37 PM (IST)Jun 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Shivakumar invites Siddaramaiah, Yediyurappa, Deve Gowda for swearing-in event

    DK Shivakumar on Wednesday met outgoing CM Siddaramaiah, veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa, and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and invited them to his swearing-in ceremony, where he would take oath as the chief minister.

     

  • 3:36 PM (IST)Jun 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Shivakumar meets Siddaramaiah

    Karnataka Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar also met former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, in Bengaluru on Wednesday. 

     

  • 3:36 PM (IST)Jun 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Yediyurappa calls on Shivakumar

    Ex-Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa felicitates Karnataka Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar ahead of his oath-taking ceremony, in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

  • 3:35 PM (IST)Jun 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Shivakumar calls on former PM HD Deve Gowda

    Karnataka Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar called on ex-Prime Minister and ex-Karnataka Chief Minister HD Deve Gowda ahead of the former's oath-taking ceremony, in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

     

  • 3:33 PM (IST)Jun 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    DK Shivakumar takes his mother's blessings

     Karnataka Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar met and took blessings from his mother, Gowramma, ahead of his oath-taking ceremony, in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

    India Tv - DK Shivakumar, Karnataka, Karnataka CM
    (Image Source : REPORTER)DK Shivakumar with his mother

  • 3:28 PM (IST)Jun 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    List of ministers to take oath

    • KJ George
    • G Parameshwara
    • Ramalinga Reddy
    • Krishna Byregowda
    • UT Khader
    • Mallanagouda Basanagouda Patil
    • Satish Jarkiholi
    • Priyank Kharge
    • Yathindra Siddaramaiah
    • Lakshmi Hebbalkar
    • KH Muniyappa or his daughter Roopakala Shashidhar.

     

  • 3:28 PM (IST)Jun 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    G Parameshwara to be new Deputy CM

    Senior Congress leader G Parameshwara will be the new Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka.

  • 3:28 PM (IST)Jun 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    13 legislators to be sworn in alongwith D K Shivakumar

    Thirteen legislators, most of whom were ministers in the previous Siddaramaiah-led government, will take oath as ministers alongside Karnataka Chief Minister-designate D K Shivakumar on Wednesday, party sources said.

  • 3:27 PM (IST)Jun 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Shivakumar to be sworn in as CM of Karnataka

    DK Shivakumar, state Congress President, will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka today (June 3). Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will administer him the oath of office and secrecy at 4.05 pm at Lok Bhavan's Glass House. Along with Shivakumar, 13 MLAs, most of whom were ministers in the previous Siddaramaiah-led government, will also take oath as ministers today. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Karnataka
Karnataka DK Shivakumar Karnataka Cm Congress Siddaramaiah
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\