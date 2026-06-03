Karnataka CM swearing-in LIVE Updates: G Parameshwara takes oath as Deputy CM of Karnataka

Bengaluru:

Carrying a copy of the Constitution of India, DK Shivakumar, state Congress President, today (June 3) took oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office and secrecy at Lok Bhavan's Glass House in Bengaluru.

Several Senior Congress leaders attended the event, including Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, party president Mallikarjun Kharge, and Congress chief ministers, including VD Satheesan, A Revanth Reddy, and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The event was also attended by several religious leaders, students, pourakarmikas, farmers' representatives, Dalit leaders, and Kannada activists.

Along with Shivakumar, 13 MLAs, most of whom were ministers in the previous Siddaramaiah-led government, also took oath as ministers today. Among those who took oath as ministers on Wednesday are KJ George, G Parameshwara, Ramalinga Reddy, Krishna Byre Gowda, UT Khader, MB Patil, Satish Jarkiholi, Priyank Kharge, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, and Lakshmi Hebbalkar. In addition, either KH Muniyappa or his daughter, Roopakala Shashidhar.

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