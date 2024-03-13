Wednesday, March 13, 2024
     
Manohar Lal Khattar resigns as MLA, asks new Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini to contest from Karnal

The development has come just a day after Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana Cabinet resigned from their posts and a new BJP-led government under the leadership of Nayab Singh Saini took the oath of office.

Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: March 13, 2024 15:29 IST
Ex-Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar with newly appointed CM
Image Source : PTI Ex-Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar with newly appointed CM Nayab Singh Saini in Karnal

Former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday resigned as MLA from Karnal and asked newly appointed CM Nayab Singh Saini to contest election from the seat.

Making a statement after the BJP passed the floor test in the Haryana Assembly, Manohar Lal Khattar said, "...I announce today that I am resigning from the post of MLA from Karnal Assembly seat. Now from today, our CM Nayab Saini will take over the responsibility of Karnal Assembly..."

ALSO READ | Haryana: Nayab Singh Saini led-BJP government wins confidence motion

 

