Manohar Lal Khattar resigns as MLA, asks new Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini to contest from Karnal

Image Source : PTI Ex-Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar with newly appointed CM Nayab Singh Saini in Karnal

Former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday resigned as MLA from Karnal and asked newly appointed CM Nayab Singh Saini to contest election from the seat.

Making a statement after the BJP passed the floor test in the Haryana Assembly, Manohar Lal Khattar said, "...I announce today that I am resigning from the post of MLA from Karnal Assembly seat. Now from today, our CM Nayab Saini will take over the responsibility of Karnal Assembly..."

