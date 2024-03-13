Haryana: CM Nayab Singh Saini to prove BJP's majority today, claims support of 48 MLAs

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Haryana Cabinet

Haryana's new Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is expected to prove BJP's majority in the House. Saini took oath as chief minister on Tuesday hours after the surprise resignation of Manohar Lal Khattar from the post along with his cabinet ministers.

Saini, who is also Haryana BJP chief, claims that he has the majority, "We gave a letter of support of 48 MLAs to the governor." In the 90-member state assembly, the BJP has 41 members, and it also enjoys support of six of the seven independents as well as of lone Haryana Lokhit Party MLA Gopal Kanda. The JJP has 10 MLAs in the House. The main opposition Congress has 30 MLAs while the Indian National Lok Dal has one.

Amid differences over seat sharing for the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP's alliance with the JJP has virtually come apart. Saini said that in the cabinet meeting, a resolution was adopted to thank the works done by the outgoing Khattar cabinet.

Saini also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief J P Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah as the party gave new responsibility to him. "The new responsibility has been entrusted on me...we will work with full dedication and deliver on the expectations of people," he said.

He also said challenges come with responsibility and he is ready to face them. Five MLAs -- four from the BJP and one independent -- were also sworn in as ministers. However, former home minister and six-term MLA from Ambala Cantt, Anil Vij, has not found a place in the new cabinet.