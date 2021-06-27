Follow us on Image Source : PTI Haryana extends COVID lockdown till July 5 with some relaxations. Details

The Haryana government on Sunday announced extension of the Covid-induced lockdown in the state till July 5, but also eased some curbs. These including the opening of university campuses for research scholars, practical classes in laboratories and remedial classes/ doubt classes, an order issued by the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority said.

As per new guidelines, Anganwadi centres and creches under the Women and Child Development department shall remain closed till July 31 in the state. The WCD will release the methodology for the implementation of various women and child welfare programmes in the state.

University campuses are allowed to open for research scholars, practical classes in laboratories and remedial classes/ doubt classes, by adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and Covid-19 appropriate behavioural norms.

Haryana Covid lockdown: Relaxations and restrictions in place

Bars and restaurants are allowed to operate till 10 pm.

Gatherings in weddings, funerals/cremations are allowed with up to 50 persons.

Religious places are allowed to open with 50 persons at a time.

Corporate offices are permitted to open with full attendance.

Clubhouses/restaurants/bars of Golf courses are allowed to open with 50 per cent seating capacity from 10 am to 10 pm.

All shops allowed to open from 9 am to 8 pm.

Malls are allowed to open from 10 am to 8 pm.

Gyms are allowed to open from 6 am to 8 pm with 50 per cent capacity.

