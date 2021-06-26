Follow us on Image Source : PTI Goa extends COVID curfew till July 5

The Goa government has extended the ongoing Covid-related curfew till July 5, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced on Saturday. The curfew was first imposed on May 9 this year and has been extended several times since then.

"Government of Goa has decided to extend the State Level Curfew till 7 AM, July 05, 2021," CM Pramod Sawant said.

Goa recorded 235 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths on Saturday while 293 patients recovered, according to the health department.

Testing ramped up at Goa borders to filter out Delta Plus cases: CM

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said testing has been ramped up at the borders of the coastal state as a precaution in view of the detection of the Delta Plus variant of coronavirus in a neighbouring state.

Speaking to reporters at the Keri-Sattari border adjoining Karnataka, Sawant said private laboratories have been roped in to set up testing facilities as a precaution against the fresh strain of coronavirus.

“We have stepped up monitoring at all the borders after (cases of) the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 was reported in the neighbouring state,” he said.

The CM said if any person entering Goa is found to be infected with coronavirus, he is kept in an isolation facility or admitted to hospital.

“People entering Goa might face a little inconvenience but there is no option. This has been done to ensure the safety of the people against COVID-19,” he said.

Goa has not reported a single case of the Delta Plus variant of coronavirus while neighbouring Maharashtra reported 21 such cases.

