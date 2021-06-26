Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. COVID: Karnataka further relaxes lockdown curbs from June 28.

In the wake of Karnataka registering more number of recoveries, the state government on Friday decided to further relax Covid curbs by allowing marriage functions in marriage halls, hotels, resorts and function halls, from June 28 but capped number of guests to only 40.

In a circular, the government also said those organising marriages would have to obtain prior permission from the local authorities concerned.

"The officer concerned will be issuing 40 passes per marriage function by name," said the circular.

People with passes would only be allowed to attend the marriage function and passes are not be transferable, it added.

Karnataka on Friday reported 3,310 new cases of COVID-19 and 114 deaths, taking the caseload to 28,26,754 and toll to 34,539, the health department said.

The day also saw 6,524 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, pushing the total number of recoveries to 26,84,997.

Bengaluru Urban logged 614 new cases, as the city saw 1,401 discharges and 17 deaths.

Active cases in the state stood at 1,07,195.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 2.09 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 3. 44 per cent.

Mysuru reported 22 deaths, Dakshina Kannada (14), Ballari and Dharwad (9), followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,09,687, followed by Mysuru 1,64,385 and Tumakuru 1,14,345.

Hassan accounted for 399 deaths, Dakshina Kannada 377, Mysuru 367, Shivamogga 212, followed by others.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 11,27,900, followed by Mysuru 1,57,507 and Tumakuru 1,11,034.

Cumulatively a total of 3,35,08,382 samples have been tested in the state so far, of which 1,58,072 were tested on Friday alone.

