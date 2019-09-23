Shocking! Haryana doctor forgets 61-year-old patient inside MRI machine. Here's what happened next

Another case of medical negligence has come to light where the doctor forgot 61-year-old elderly patient inside the MRI machine. The incident happened in an MRI-Scan Center in Panchkula Sector-6, Haryana. On the evening of 22 September, when 61-year-old Ram Mehar came to the hospital for his examination, the technician put him in an MRI machine for scanning. All good so far.

However, the trouble began after the patient kept waiting for the technician to take him out from the scan machine.

After some time, the elderly patient started feeling breathless inside the MRI machine. He tried to get out of the machine but was unable to move as he was tied with a belt inside the machine.

However, despite this, the elderly did not lose hope and kept trying to get out. Meanwhile, after struggling for several minutes, the old man managed to break the belt and came out of the machine. Later it got clear that the technician had forgotten the man inside the MRI machine.

Case filed against technician:

The elderly patient, who just had a narrow escape has levelled serious allegations against the staff of the centre. In his complaint, the victim has alleged that if he couldn't have come out of the MRI machine on his own, he would have died. In addition to this, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij and DG (Health) Dr Suraj Bhan have filed a complaint in the matter.

Center Incharge refutes the allegations:

At the same time, the in-charge of MRI centre Amit Khokhar said that it was the technician who helped to get the elderly out of the machine. Incharge said that there was no fault of the technician in this entire matter. He said the patient had a 20-minute scan and had a last three-minute sequence. In the last 2 minutes session, the patients got panic and started shaking.

He was forbidden to move. The technician was making notes on another system when a minute was left, the technician saw the patient half came out. The technician took the patient out. However, the police are checking the CCTV footage and investigating the whole matter.

