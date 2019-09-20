Image Source : PTI Undertrial attempts suicide inside Tihar jail, dies at hospital

A 30-year-old undertrial who was hospitalised after he allegedly tried to kill himself inside his cell at the Tihar jail has died, officials said on Friday.

Gufran, a resident of New Musfatabad, north east Delhi, had attempted suicide at 11.15 am in jail number 1 on Tuesday, they said.

"Gufran was lodged inside the jail number 1 of Tihar prison. On Tuesday at 11.15 am, he hanged himself with a piece of cloth to commit suicide.

"He was rushed to Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital for treatment," a senior jail official said.

He died at 11.30 pm on Thursday, he said.

An enquiry in the case been ordered, police said.

Gufran was arrested under various sections of the IPC, including for murder. He was about to be released from the jail, they said.

