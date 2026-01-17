Chinnaswamy cleared to host IPL matches, subject to all terms and conditions met for 2026 season The Karnataka State Cricket Association has received government approval to host international and IPL matches at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, pending compliance with safety and security conditions. A press conference with further details will be held soon.

Bengaluru:

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has received official approval from the Home Department of the Government of Karnataka to host international and Indian Premier League (IPL) matches at the renowned M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

This green light comes with specific terms and conditions mandated by the government and other concerned authorities, which the KSCA has assured it will fully comply with. The association has already submitted a comprehensive compliance roadmap to the Expert Review Committee, demonstrating its commitment to uphold all necessary safety, security, and crowd management protocols.

Vinay Mruthyunjaya, the official spokesperson for KSCA, confirmed that the association is dedicated to implementing all prescribed measures in both letter and spirit. KSCA President B. K. Venkatesh Prasad is expected to hold a press conference soon to share the details.

More to follow..