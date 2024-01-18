Thursday, January 18, 2024
     
Ashok Tanwar resigns from AAP in letter to Kejriwal, blames 'closeness' with Congress

The resignation of AAP leader Ashok Tanwar, who is also Haryana AAP campaign chief, is a big jolt to the party's ambition to increase footprints in Delhi and Punjab's neighbouring state. Tanwar, who joined AAP after leaving Congress, may join the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Updated on: January 18, 2024 15:58 IST
Aam Aadmi Party leader Ashok Tanwar on Thursday resigned from AAP. According to the media reports, he was miffed with AAP's partnership with Congress under I.N.D.I.A setup.

Tanwar reportedly wrote a letter to AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal expressing his reservation on AAP's alignment with the Indian National Congress. He said his ethics won't allow him to continue as Chairman, Election Campaign Committee, Aam Aadmi Party Haryana.

Earlier ahead of Haryana Assembly Election in February 2022, he resigned from Congress alleging irregularity in ticket distribution. He has been president of Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee From February 2014 to September 2019. However, he lost the Haryana Congress chief post due to growing bitterness with former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. 

After Congress, Tanwar joined Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress in November 2021. His inning with TMC was too short-lived. Later, he joined AAP in April 2022.

