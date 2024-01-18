Ashok Tanwar resigns from AAP in letter to Kejriwal, blames 'closeness' with Congress

Follow us on Image Source : X Ashok Tanwar

Aam Aadmi Party leader Ashok Tanwar on Thursday resigned from AAP. According to the media reports, he was miffed with AAP's partnership with Congress under I.N.D.I.A setup.

Tanwar reportedly wrote a letter to AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal expressing his reservation on AAP's alignment with the Indian National Congress. He said his ethics won't allow him to continue as Chairman, Election Campaign Committee, Aam Aadmi Party Haryana.

Earlier ahead of Haryana Assembly Election in February 2022, he resigned from Congress alleging irregularity in ticket distribution. He has been president of Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee From February 2014 to September 2019. However, he lost the Haryana Congress chief post due to growing bitterness with former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

After Congress, Tanwar joined Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress in November 2021. His inning with TMC was too short-lived. Later, he joined AAP in April 2022.

