MHA deploys high-level team to tackle cyber threats ahead of Ram Temple inauguration

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) dispatched a team to Ayodhya to address cyber threats looming over the upcoming Ram Temple inauguration. Comprising officials from MHA's Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITy), Intelligence Bureau (IB), Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), and cyber experts, the team aims to ensure cybersecurity.

"Be cautious of a cybercrime alert! There's a trend of sending malicious mobile applications (APK) or forms related to VIP entry to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya through WhatsApp or advertisements. These could compromise your device and lead to cybercrime fraud," the alert was issued earlier this month.

Cyber alerts and precautions

Amid alerts of cyber threats via WhatsApp, citizens are cautioned about malicious mobile applications related to VIP entry to the Ayodhya temple. The MHA emphasises vigilance against potential cybercrime fraud.

Prime Minister's announcement

Ahead of the January 22 ceremony, PM Narendra Modi announced an 11-day 'anusthan' (special ritual) and highlighted the global anticipation for the historic Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya.

Event details

The inauguration ceremony will be attended by PM Modi, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and other dignitaries. Invitations extend to seers, families of temple laborers, Bollywood celebrities, cricketers, and industrialists, with over 7,000 individuals on the guest list.

The foundation stone for the Ram temple

PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the Ram temple on August 5, 2020, and the upcoming event marks a significant milestone in Ayodhya's history. The MHA team's deployment underscores the importance of cybersecurity in safeguarding the event from potential cyber threats.

