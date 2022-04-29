Hanuman Chalisa row: Will Rana couple get bail? Hearing in Mumbai court today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Amravati MP Navneet Kaur Rana with husband MLA Ravi Rana addresses a press conference, in Mumbai, Friday, April 22, 2022.

A Mumbai court will hear the bail pleas of arrested Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana today. They were arrested on April 23 following their public declaration of reciting the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' in Bandra.

The Ranas eventually dropped their plan but were arrested under various sections of the IPC including those related to sedition and promoting enmity between different groups.

Earlier on Tuesday, they were denied immediate relief by the Mumbai Sessions Court. The court had directed the Mumbai Police to respond to the pleas filed by the couple seeking bail. The court had said that it will take their bail pleas on the same day.

A Bandra magistrate court had remanded them to 14-day judicial custody on Sunday.

In the first FIR, Ranas were booked under Sections 34, 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the IPC and Sections 37(1) and 135 of the Bombay Police Act. Section 124A (sedition) was added later.

Ranas seek home food in jail

Meanwhile, Navneet and Ravi on Thursday filed applications before a court seeking home food in prison. The plea is likely to be heard on Friday when their bail applications are scheduled to come up for hearing.

While Navneet is lodged in Byculla women's prison, Ravi, who is MLA from Badnera in Amravati district, is in Taloja jail in neighbouring Navi Mumbai.

