Shiv Sena claims arrested MP Navneet Rana has underworld links, demands probe by central agency

The Shiv Sena has claimed that arrested Amravati MP Navneet Rana has underworld links. Party spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut alleged that Navneet had received a loan of Rs 80 lakh from film financier and builder Yusuf Lakdawala.

Yusuf was arrested in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate. He died at the Arthur Road jail here in September last year.

Raut wondered whether there was an 'underworld connection' to the political row over the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa and demanded a probe by a central agency.

"Navneet Rana received a loan of Rs 80 lakhs from Yusuf Lakdawala who died in jail recently. The same Lakdawala was arrested by ED in a money laundering case & his links with D gang. My question is - Has ED investigated the matter? This is a question of national security!" Raut tweeted late Tuesday night, while tagging his post to the Prime Minister's Office and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

'BJP trying to save Navneet Rana'

He also said that the BJP was trying to save Navneet Rana, who was arrested by the Mumbai police on Saturday along with her MLA husband Ravi Rana, after the couple gave a call to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private home 'Matoshree' in Bandra. The Ranas later dropped their plan but were arrested by the police and booked under various sections of the IPC, including those related to sedition and promoting enmity between different groups.

On Wednesday, Raut in another tweet said, "Underworld connection. Lakdawala was arrested by the ED in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case and died in the lock-up. Yusuf's illegal money is now in Rana's account. When will ED serve tea to Rana? Why is the D-Gang being saved? Why is the BJP quiet?"

On Tuesday night, Raut had tweeted a photo, purportedly of a financial statement of Navneet Rana, who is an actress-turned-politician, of a loan of Rs 80 lakh taken from Lakdawala.

