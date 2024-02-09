Haldwani violence: NSA to be slapped against those who attacked police, caused arson, says Uttarakhand DGP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Visuals from Haldwani during violence

Haldwani violence: The National Security Act will be slapped against those who attacked the police personnel and caused arson and vandalism in Haldwani, Uttarakhand DGP Abhinav Kumar on Friday (February 9). The DGP along with ADG (law and order) AP Anshuman visited the violence-hit town in Nainital district to assess the situation in consultation with senior officials.

"Action under the NSA will be taken against unruly elements who attacked police personnel, and indulged in arson and vandalism at the police station in Banbhoolpura," he said.

The DGP said that the situation has been brought under control to a large extent after the curfew was imposed but efforts are underway to bring back normalcy in the town within the next 24 hours.

Kumar also held a meeting with the district officials in Haldwani to seek their feedback on the situation and paid a visit to the hospitals where the injured ones were admitted and the police station which was torched and vandalised by miscreants.

Haldwani violence

A violence broke out in Haldwani after the demolition of an illegally-built madrasa and a place for offering namaz inside its premises in Malik ka Bageecha area in the Muslim-dominated Banbhoolpura locality.

Two people were killed and three critically injured in the violence that erupted on Thursday. The government issued the shoot at sight order yesterday to curb the violence.

CM Dhami reacts

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami condemned the incident and said that some people attemptd to spoil the atmosphere in the state and strict action would be taken against them.

"Anti-encroachment drive has been going on as per the administration's direction. Yesterday when the administration was trying to raze illegal property, this violence broke out and our Police personnel including women officers were attacked and stones were pelted at them. This is highly condemnable," he said.

"Uttarakhand is 'Dev Bhoomi'...this has never happened here...some people have tried to spoil the atmosphere in 'Dev Bhoomi' and took the law into their own hands...journalists were also attacked, their cameras were broken...public properties were burned...video footages will be checked, action will be taken...Law will take its own course," he added.

