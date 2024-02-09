Haldwani: 'Anti-encroachment drive was as per law, attack was pre-planned,' says CM Dhami

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during a meeting with officials regarding the recent violence that erupted in Haldwani

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami assure that action will be taken against mobsters 'inaccordance to law' and added that the attack was pre-planned. Two people were killed and three critically injured in violence that broke out over the demolition of an illegally-built madrasa and a place for offering namaz inside its premises in this Uttarakhand town where a curfew has been imposed and shoot-at-sight orders have been issued.

Dhami said, "Anti-encroachment drive has been going on as per the administration's direction. Yesterday when the administration was trying to raze illegal property, this violence broke out and our Police personnel including women officers were attacked and stones were pelted at them. This is highly condemnable."

"Uttarakhand is 'Dev Bhoomi'...this has never happened here...some people have tried to spoil the atmosphere in 'Dev Bhoomi' and took the law into their own hands...journalists were also attacked, their cameras were broken...public properties were burned...video footages will be checked, action will be taken...Law will take its own course," he added.

Chief Minister Dhami held a high-level meeting at his official residence in Dehradun on Friday and instructed Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Law and Order, A P Anshuman, to camp in Haldwani to ensure peace and law and order in the town's Banbhoolpura area. Taking strong note of the attack on police personnel and administrative officials and an attempt to spread unrest in the area during the removal of illegal construction, the chief minister ordered strict action against unruly elements. Each rioter involved in the arson and stone pelting should be identified and strictest action should be taken against them, Dhami said. Image Source : PTIPolice personnel being briefed by a senior official in the aftermath of the recent violence that erupted in Haldwanis Banbhoolpura area

He asked the senior officials attending the meeting to maintain constant coordination with the Nainital DM. The SSP said police had to use force in self-defence when an irate mob of unruly elements attacked the Banbhoolpura police station and police personnel.