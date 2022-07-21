Gyanvapi case: SC declines plea seeking right to worship 'Shivling', next hearing in Oct first week

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Security personnel keep vigil during the Friday prayers, outside Gyanvapi Masjid in Varanasi.

Gyanvapi case Update: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to entertain a plea seeking the right to worship the 'Shivling' said to be found at the disputed Gyanvapi site, which is adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

The plea was filed by Anjuman Intezemia Masjid Committee, which manages the Gyanvapi mosque has challenged the survey report of the court-appointed Commission which inspected and conducted survey of the mosque.

The Supreme Court also posted the matter for next hearing in the first week of October saying it will await the outcome of the case that is being heard by District court in Varanasi filed by Anjuman Intezemia Masjid Committee questioning the maintainability of the suit.

The Supreme Court also refused to entertain the plea seeking carbon dating of the Shivling reported to be discovered in the Gyanvapi mosque.

The apex court also said that it had transferred the case to the district judge and asked why it should keep this case pending before it.

