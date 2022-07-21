On TMC's Martyrs Day, Mamata takes on Centre says, 'BJP trying to break government everywhere'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses public gathered at TMC's Martyr's Day Rally in Kolkata's Esplanade.

Highlights Mamata Banerjee slammed BJP saying it's trying to break the government everywhere

West Bengal CM said it has become BJP's job to break government

Mamata Banerjee was addressing TMC's Martyrs Day rally in Kolkata

Martyrs Day: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday lashed out at BJP saying they are trying to break government everywhere which has become their job. Banerjee made comments during her addresses at TMC's Martyr's Day Rally in Kolkata's Esplanade.

"BJP is trying to break the government everywhere, this has become their job. In West Bengal, they tried to defeat us but could not succeed. It has been raining and roads were full of water but our supporters did not move," she said.

"Now that GST has been imposed on puffed rice as well, so will the people of BJP not eat that now. GST is levied on sweets, lassi, and curd. What will people eat? GST is even imposed when a patient is hospitalized," Mamata said while lambasting at the Centre.

Trinamool Congress MP and Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee was also present at the rally.

ALSO READ | Centre unleashed political vendetta using probe agencies, targeting prominent leaders: Opposition

ALSO READ | Parliament Monsoon Session: PM Modi holds meeting with top ministers to discuss govt's strategy

Latest India News