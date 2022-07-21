Sonia Gandhi National Herald case: ED to grill Congress chief shortly; traffic snarls in Delhi due to protests

Sonia Gandhi National Herald case: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi is set to appear before the Enforcement Directorate shortly in connection to the National Herald case. The ED had earlier issued summons to Gandhi but the leader had requested the agency to defer the call owing to her health. The date for questioning was finally set for July 21.

According to sources, ED made special preparation before questioning the Congress chief. The interrogation will be led by the Additional Director of ED, Monika Sharma. Gandhi will be interrogated in three phases. She will be given time to rest in between. The Congress MP will also be confronted with documents during the investigation.

Congress MP KC Venugopal has given suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha on the issue of "misuse of central agencies in the country including ED, CBI and Income-Tax department to target and harass prominent leaders of a number of political parties by the ruling party" while Congress MP Manickam Tagore gave adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss "the misuse of Enforcement Directorate". Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also reached her mother Sonia Gandhi's residence today morning.

Congress workers raised slogans at the party's Delhi office, extending their support to the party chief.

Traffic snarls due to protests by Congress

The National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed traffic snarls and route diversions on Thursday due to protests by the Congress, the ongoing Kanwar Yatra and waterlogging at various places. A senior police officer said special traffic arrangements have been made and a traffic advisory has also been issued regarding the roads closed. Adequate traffic personnel will be deployed to assist the commuters. In a series of tweets, the Delhi Traffic Police posted information about the routes to be avoided even as it mentioned that necessary arrangements have been made as a precautionary measure.

The traffic was hit in parts of central Delhi as Congress president Sonia Gandhi is set to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a money-laundering probe related to the National Herald-Associated Journals Limited case.

Also Read | Congress to protest outside ED's Jaipur office on Jul 21 against agency's summons to Sonia Gandhi

Also Read | ED issues fresh summons to Sonia Gandhi for July 21 in National Herald Case

Latest India News