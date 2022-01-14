Guwahati-Bikaner express derails: Death toll rises to 6; several passengers trapped, rescue ops underway

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Guwahati-Bikaner express derails: Passengers trapped inside 2 coaches, rescue ops underway

The death toll in the Bikaner-Guwahati train accident in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district has risen to six, said Chief Public Relations Officer (PRO), Northeast Frontier Railway on Friday.

"Six people lost their lives and 31 passengers are injured after 12 coaches of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express (15633) derailed in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Thursday," said the Chief PRO.

Meanwhile, some passengers are still trapped inside two coaches of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) North Bengal, DP Singh. Speaking to ANI, Singh said that so far four people have died and over 40 people are injured of which one is in critical condition.

"Passengers are trapped inside two coaches. Rescue ops underway. We have no exact figure on casualties. However, four people died, one is in critical condition and around 40 people are injured," said the IGP North Bengal.

Meanwhile, the relief train with inbound passengers of Guwahati-Bikaner express train is expected to reach New Bongaigaon Railway Station at 2:30 am on Friday, said Assam's Special DGP (Law and Order) GP Singh.

"Relief Train expected to reach New Bongaigaon Railway Station at 2.30 am today," Singh said in a tweet.

He further said that the District Police and administration has been advised to provide arrangements for stay, transport, refreshments, etc for inbound passengers. The relief train was started at 9:50 pm from the accident site on Thursday.

"The relief train has started at 9:50 pm from the accident site and would stop at New Alipurduar for food etc. It would stop at Bongaigaon, Barpeta Road, Rangia, Kamakhya and Guwahati Railway Station," Singh had earlier said.

The Prime Minister also earlier today took stock of the situation. He also announced an enhanced amount of ex gratia compensation to the victims of the accident.

Indian Railways announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the family members of people who lost their lives in the incident that took place near Domohani (West Bengal), this evening. The injured have been taken to Jalpaigudi District Hospital and New Moinagudi district hospital.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rushed two teams to rescue passengers trapped after multiple bogies of the Guwahati-Bikaner Express (15633) derailed in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district today. The accident took place near Domohani in West Bengal this evening.

Briefing media persons over the accident, Guneet Kaur, Chief PRO, North-East Frontier Railway, Guwahati said, "Accident occurred around 5 pm between Domohani and New Maynaguri. Around 10 coaches were affected. Three people are dead and 20 injured."

"An ex-gratia amount has also been announced for the affected passengers. A high-level inquiry has also been ordered," she added.

She said that the rescue operation is almost complete and the teams have successfully rescued the affected passengers.



