Guwahati-Bikaner Express derails near Domohani in Bengal; 3 dead, rescue ops on | LIVE

The Guwahati-Bikaner Express train derailed near Domohani, in West Bengal on Thursday. The incident took place around 5 pm. The train was travelling towards Guwahati.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited by: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari
New Delhi Updated on: January 13, 2022 18:31 IST
Guwahati-Bikaner Express derails near Domohani, West Bengal.
Guwahati-Bikaner Express derails near Domohani, West Bengal.

At least 3 passengers have died and several others are feared trapped after 12 coaches of Guwahati-Bikaner Express train (15633) derailed near Domohani at around 5 pm, in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Thursday. The accident took place near New Domohani railway station. Reports suggested that gas cutters are being used in rescue operations. Sources say the train derailed due to a crack in the railway track, however, there has been no official statement regarding this. Railway officials have rushed to the spot while disaster management and rescue teams have already reached the spot.

Live updates :Guwahati-Bikaner Express derails near Domohani in Bengal

  • Jan 13, 2022 6:30 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Rescue train rushed to derailment site

    A relief train has been dispatched towards the derailment site to rescue the injured passengers as many are feared trapped.

  • Jan 13, 2022 6:27 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    High level inquiry ordered in to the accident

    A high-level inquiry has been ordered after 12 coaches of Guwahati-Bikaner express train derailed near New Domohani railway station in West Bengal.

  • Jan 13, 2022 6:22 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Several passengers feared dead, claims a passenger

    Several people are feared dead according to a claim by a passenger who was present in the train when it derailed.

     

  • Jan 13, 2022 6:21 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Guwahati-Bikaner express train derails in West Bengal

    Several coaches of Guwahati-Bikaner express train derailed on Thursday near the new Domohani railway station in West Bengal. 

