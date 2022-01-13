Guwahati-Bikaner Express derails near Domohani in Bengal; 3 dead, rescue ops on | LIVE

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Guwahati-Bikaner Express derails near Domohani, West Bengal.

At least 3 passengers have died and several others are feared trapped after 12 coaches of Guwahati-Bikaner Express train (15633) derailed near Domohani at around 5 pm, in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Thursday. The accident took place near New Domohani railway station. Reports suggested that gas cutters are being used in rescue operations. Sources say the train derailed due to a crack in the railway track, however, there has been no official statement regarding this. Railway officials have rushed to the spot while disaster management and rescue teams have already reached the spot.

