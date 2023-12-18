Gurugram: Five injured after speeding SUV jumps divider, hits bike

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The speeding SUB overturns after the accident

A few people were injured after a car lost balance and jumped a divider which led to a collision with a bike in Gurugram, the police officials said on Monday.

"Police got the information that a Scorpio lost balance, jumped the divider and collided with a bike coming from the opposite direction. All injured have been hospitalized," Sukhbir Singh, ACP, Gurugram said.

SUV overturns after hitting bike in Gurugram

Five people were critically injured when an SUV overturned after crashing into a motorcycle on Sunday evening, police said.

The accident took place on Rajiv chowk underpass towards Sohna around 7.30 pm, they said.

"We have removed the damaged Scorpio and bike from the scene of the accident and are waiting for the statement of the injured," a police officer said.

"The injured were rushed to hospital and are being treated there. We are trying to get a statement from the injured," said Inspector Poonam Hooda, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Civil Lines police station.

