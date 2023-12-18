Mexico shootings: 16 killed after gunmen attack people returning from Christmas party in Guanajuato

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Gunmen kill16 people in Guanajuato

At least 16 people were killed and several others injured after the gunmen attacked a Christmas season party early on Sunday in the town of Salvatierra in Mexico's north-central state of Guanajuato.

In another incident, four other people died in a shooting in the city of Salamanca. State prosecutors did not describe the circumstances of the attack.

According to the local media, the gunmen in Salvatierra attacked people when they were leaving an event hall following a Christmas party known as a “posada”.

Earlier on December 9, a violent clash between gunmen from a criminal gang and residents of a small farming community broke out in central Mexico, resulting in the deaths of at least 11 people. The police said that the clash occurred in the hamlet of Texcaltitlan, about 130 kilometers southwest of the capital Mexico City. Dramatic visuals of the fight emerged on social media showing villagers in cowboy hats with sickles and hunting rifles chasing down suspected gang members amid gunfire. Reports on social media suggested that the villagers were tired of being extorted by the cartel.

