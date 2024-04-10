'Sorry Papa': 25-year-old man hangs self to death over breakup with girlfriend in Gurugram

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Gurugram: A 25-year-old man allegedly hanged himself at his residence in Gurugram following a breakup with his girlfriend, police said on Wednesday. According to the police, his girlfriend has been booked for abetment to suicide, said police.

'Papa, Please forgive me'

Before allegedly hanging himself, Shivam Bhatnagar sent a suicide note to his friend Akash around 6:45 pm on Tuesday, intended for his father, saying he had given up on his life. “Papa, Please forgive me, I am ending my life,” he wrote in the note.

Akash promptly called Shivam’s father, Sanjay Bhatnagar, who is a priest at the Krishna Temple in Jacobpura and resides on the first floor. Upon receiving the call, the priest and others hurried to Shivam’s room. They forcibly opened the door and discovered him hanging from the ceiling fan by a bedsheet, according to the police.

The police further said that Shivam was rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Shivam’s father filed case against girlfriend

The victim's father, Sanjay, lodged a case at the City police station against the woman, identified as Shivam’s girlfriend, and her male friend mentioned in the note. Sanjay informed the police that Shivam had spoken with the woman from 2:30 pm to 5 pm, following which he allegedly took his own life.

Subsequently, an FIR has been filed under sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against the woman and her friend.

After conducting a post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family. Further investigation into the matter is ongoing, said a senior police official.

