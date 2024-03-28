Tamil Nadu MDMK MP Ganeshamurthi dies of cardiac arrest after suspected suicide attempt

Follow us on Image Source : X Tamil Nadu MDMK MP Ganeshamurthi

Chennai: A Ganeshamurthi of the MDMK, the sitting Lok Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu's Erode, died at a private hospital in Coimbatore early this morning due to cardiac arrest. He was hospitalised on March 24 after allegedly attempting suicide.

The MDMK MP passed away at 5:05 am today due to cardiac arrest.

Admitted to hospital on March 24

According to police, the 77-year-old, who was elected on a DMK ticket in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, allegedly tried to kill himself after consuming some poisonous tablets on March 24 at his home. He was rushed to hospital after he developed uneasiness and was admitted to a private hospital in Erode by his family members on Sunday (March 24).

After the initial check-up, he was admitted to the ICU and was put on a ventilator. Later, the MP was later shifted to a private hospital in nearby Coimbatore.

The Erode Town police have initially registered a case of attempted suicide, which will now be updated to a case of death by suicide, police said. Following the incident, the hospital authorities handed over the deceased's body to the police, who subsequently transferred it to the Institute of Road Transport (IRT) Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

After post-mortem, the body will be taken to Kumaravalasu village, 15 km from here, where it will be buried.

Vaiko expresses grief

On the demise of Ganeshamurthi, party founder Vaiko said, "He was happy with the seat (party ticket) issue. He met me twice. We never expected him to make such a decision. He was in a good mood. I cannot believe that he took such a step and passed away. We pay our deep homage."

Ganeshamurthi, who was elected as a Member of Parliament (MP) on the DMK's rising sun symbol in 2019, had previously secured victories in the Lok Sabha elections from Palani in 1998 and Erode in 2009.

As a widower, Ganesamurthi leaves behind a son and a daughter.

(With agencies input)