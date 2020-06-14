Earthquake of 5.5 magnitude hits Gujarat's Rajkot; tremors felt in Kutch, Saurashtra and Ahmedabad

Image Source : PTI Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hits Gujarat's Rajkot

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on richer scale struck several parts of Gujarat, including Rajkot and Kutch at 8:13 pm on Sunday, reported National Center for Seismology (NCS). The epicenter of the earthquake was 13 km from Bhachau area in Kutch district. The intensity of the earthquake was so strong that tremors were felt in the entire region of Kutch, Saurashtra, and Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had an immediate telephone conversation with the Collectors of Rajkot, Kutch, and Patan districts following the tremors in the state and got information about the situation.

However, there are no immediate reports of any casualty or loss of property as of now.

Minutes after the earthquake in Gujarat, another earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hit Jammu and Kashmir. The epicenter was 90 km from Katra.

