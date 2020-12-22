Two dead after explosion in ONGC's underground gas pipeline in Gandhinagar

Image Source : INDIA TV 2 dead, 2 houses collapse as underground pipeline explodes in Gujarat's Gandhinagar

At least two people were killed, while four others were injured in an explosion in Gujarat on Tuesday. According to the details, the blast was reported in a gas pipeline, in Gandhinagar at nearly 7 am today. Two houses collapsed with the impact of the explosion, while a dozen other structures suffered damage. Gandhinagar IGP Abhay Chudasama said that the explosion appears to have been caused due to a leakage in the ONGC pipeline. Experts are on the spot to ascertain the actual cause behind the incident.

Going by the details, an underground gas pipeline below Garden City Duplex in the Panchwati area exploded, following which the area witnessed panic.

Meanwhile, the fire fighting teams fought the flames and tried recovering people from under the rubble of the collapsed buildings.

