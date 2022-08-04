Gujarat elections 2022: Will BJP declare Amit Shah as CM candidate, asks Kejriwal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal arrives at Porbandar Airport, in Gujarat.

Highlights Is it true BJP is going to declare Amit Shah as CM face in Gujarat, asks Kejriwal

Is the BJP angry with Bhupendrabhai Patel's work, Kejriwal further asked

AAP has recently released its first list of 10 candidates for the Gujarat polls

Gujarat Elections 2022: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the BJP is "horrified" by the AAP's rapid growth in Gujarat and wondered if it is planning to declare Union Home Minister Amit Shah as its chief ministerial candidate in the Assembly polls in the state.

In a cryptic tweet, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also wondered if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not happy with the work of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel.

"Is it true that the BJP is going to declare Amit Shah ji as the chief ministerial face in the Gujarat Assembly polls?" Kejriwal asked in a tweet in Hindi.

"Is the BJP angry with Bhupendrabhai Patel's work?" he also asked.

In March, Kejriwal had posted a tweet wondering if Lakshadweep's Administrator Praful K Patel will be made the next lieutenant governor of Delhi.

Anil Baijal was the Delhi LG then.

On April 7, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had claimed that the BJP was considering replacing Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur with Union minister Anurag Thakur ahead of the Assembly polls in the state.

Attributing his claim to "reliable sources", Sisodia had said the BJP wanted to make "the big change" as it feared defeat in the upcoming election due to the AAP's growing popularity in the hill state.

In the run-up to the Goa Assembly polls in October last year, Sisodia had claimed that the saffron party was set to replace Chief Minister Pramod Sawant as people were unhappy with the performance of his government.

The BJP had rubbished the AAP leader's claim. Sawant continued to remain the chief minister of the coastal state till the end of the term of the Assembly.

He was sworn in as the chief minister of Goa for a second consecutive term after the BJP emerged victorious in the Assembly polls. The AAP won two seats in Goa.

Riding high on its stupendous victory in the Punjab Assembly polls earlier this year, the AAP has launched a membership drive in various states to expand its footprint.

The party is gearing up to contest all the seats in the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, stated to be held later in the year, projecting itself as an alterative to the BJP and the Congress.

The party released its first list of 10 candidates for the Gujarat polls recently.

