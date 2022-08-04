Congress hits back as ED summons Kharge during Parliament Session: 'Why's Modi ji so scared?'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress vs Centre: The Congress on Thursday hit back at the Centre for sending Enforcement Directorate summon to LoP in RS, Mallikarjun Kharge, at a time when Parliament was in session. Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Thursday amid sloganeering by Congress members against the alleged misuse of the Enforcement Directorate by the government.

Asserting that the Congress won't be intimidated by such summons, Kharge said, "I received ED summon, they called me at 12.30pm. I want to abide by law, but is it right for them to summon when Parliament is in session? Is it right for Police to gherao residences of Sonia Gandhi & Rahul Gandhi?..We won't be scared, we'll fight."

Congress MP Digvijaya Singh reacting to summons said, "It has never happened in the history of democracy that a Leader of Opposition is summoned by a probe agency when the Parliament session is underway. If Mallikarjun Kharge had to be summoned it could've been done before 11am or after 5pm. Why's Modi ji so scared?"

Addressing the present condition as 'horrible raj,' Congress MP KC Venugopal said, "Horrible ‘raj’ going on in country. There are parliamentary systems. We're law-abiding citizens, but when parliament's in session & LOP (Mallikarjun Kharge) is participating in a debate, ED is summoning him at 12:30, what’s the point?. Same thing happened when Sanjay Raut was arrested, they did not inform the parliament so far. Privilege for members of parliament exists for the safe keep of democracy. But this govt does not want democracy at all. We're not scared, we will fight it out, we're not cowards. Tomorrow's protest is on price rise & unemployment. We will do it all over India & in parliament."

